Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima remembers Rishi Kapoor, shares family photo with Neetu, Ranbir-Alia and Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His last rituals took place in the presence of his close family members. However, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not attend the cremation ceremony because of the coronavirus lockdown. Ever since she has been sharing beautiful memories of her father on social media and yet again posted a throwback photo from New York where the actor's treatment took place. While he was undergoing treatment a lot of celebrities paid a visit to him and amongst those were Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan who joined him along with their daughter Aaradhya.

Riddhima's throwback photo was taken in June last year and featured her daughter Samara, Bachchans, mother Neetu, brother Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Ritu Nanda. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor can be seen all cheered up and Aaradhya is seen sitting on his lap. Have a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima shares throwback photos

The next photo was a black and white one which had Riddhima, Rishi, and wife Neetu. Both the photos had heart emoticons as Riddhima remembered her late father with fond memories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima shares throwback photos

Previously, Neetu shared similar photos and captioned them as, "Your family is your whole world so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments."

Before these, Riddhima shared another photo with father Rishi Kapoor in which they are seen posing with her daughter Samara. Riddhima also shared a post for her mother Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "got your back ma". The photo features Neetu with her children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima's photo

Riddhima Kapoor lives in Delhi with her husband and his family. She could not reach Mumbai for the last rights of Rishi Kapoor from Delhi due to lockdown restrictions. She attended the funeral via video conference. Riddhima reached Mumbai on May 2 with her daughter Samara and family members after which Neetu Kapoor organised a prayers meet for the late actor at their home. The ashes of Rishi Kapoor have been immersed in Banganga in Mumbai.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage