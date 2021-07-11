Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima-Ranbir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra join Neetu Kapoor for post birthday celebrations | PICS

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration is not over yet. Last night, the Kapoors had a blast at Neetu's post-birthday celebrations. The actress was joined by Manish Malhotra, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor and some other friends for the party. Neetu Kapoor turned 63 on July 8 and the celebrations are still on. On Saturday, Riddhima took to her Instagram to share pictures from the post-birthday celebrations.

The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actress looked beautiful in black outfit for the party. In one of the picture, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima together smiled for a selfie. Posting the picture, Riddhima wrote, "The Crew". While Riddhima stunned in white attire, Manish Malhotra wore for a black shirt. In another photo, Ranbir also joined them.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram Story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Neetu Kapoor's post birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Ranbir, Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Image Source : INSTA/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Story

Earlier, Riddhima posted a photo of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much." In the photo, Neetu looked gorgeous in a blue outfit in the picture while Ranbir, as usual, looked dashing in what appears to be a back kurta.

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima shared a glimpse of her "birthday dinner." The festivities were attended by family members and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. It wasn't easy for her to resume work post Rishi Kapoor's demise.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

