Riddhima Kapoor shares parents Rishi Kapoor-Neetu's priceless moment with throwback photo

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday treated fans with a priceless moment of the veteran couple from the golden days. The diva keeps sharing family pictures and sneak peek from their celebrations with fans through her Instagram. The latest picture shows Rishi and Neetu looking into each other's eyes and sharing a romantic moment. Riddhima shared the picture with a heart eye emoji. She also shared a picture of mother Neetu Kapoor holding little Riddhima on her shoulders as they pose for the camera.

Riddhima wrote "Wonder Years" along with the cute picture. Have a look here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL Riddhima Kapoor Shares shares parents Rishi Kapoor-Neetu's priceless moment

On Rishi Kapoor's first birth anniversary after he passed away this year, Riddhima had shared many old memories on Instagram and penned down an emotional note. She said, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday "

Recently, the Kapoor family celebrated Ranbir Kapoor's 38th birthday. The family had a mid-night celebration followed by a birthday lunch. Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor. Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much" On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor said, "Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple ‘s emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!"

Talking about his work projects, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Aya Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is on the sets of this film that Alia and Ranbir fell in love. Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

