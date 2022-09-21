Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes her 'darling' Kareena Kapoor Khan on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has turned a year wiser today. She has turned 41 and is clearly leaving no moment unturned to prove that age is just a number. On the celebratory occasion, Kareena's cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent warm wishes to Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Happy happiest bday darling bebo #beautifulinsideout."

In the picture, Riddhima could be seen standing next to Kareena and her aunt Reema Jain. Riddhima and Kareena share a very healthy sisterly bond as they are first cousins by birth. For the unversed, Kareena is the daughter of legendary actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor whereas Riddhima is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The late actor Rishi Kapoor was Randhir's brother. And thus, Riddhima and Kareena are first cousins by birth.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

The actress is known for her spectacular performances in films like 'Kurbaan', 'Heroine', 'Jab We Met' and many more. From romantic to action thriller, the 41-year-old actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. Kareena was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film. On the other hand, Riddhima, is a jewellery designer.

Kareena got married to actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple has worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003), 'Omkara' (2006) and but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other.

