Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Riddhima begins birthday countdown for brother Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former's birthday. Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands. The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain. "Bday eve. #RK," Riddhima captioned the post.

Riddhima recently turned 40th birthday and was joined by her extended family on the occasion of her birthday. Not only this but the Kapoors also featured in a special video which was a birthday surprise for her. The video even had Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt performing to the Hindi song Aap Jaisa Koi.

Alia also wished Riddhima on her 40th birthday and shared a picture with her on Instagram Stories and wrote alongside, "Happy birthday, my darling. Love you, love you, love you... wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness."

Ranbir will turn 38 on Monday. Speaking of his work projects, the popular actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in "Brahmastra", which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju".

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage