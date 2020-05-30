Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor on one month death anniversary, shares adorable photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor on one month death anniversary

After battling with leukemia for two years, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 this year. The actor's death left his fans in shock and family in grief. It has been a month that the actor breathed his last and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor remembers him daily through old photos and memories. She keeps treating fans with family pictures with Rishi Kapoor and posts heartfelt messages for him. On one month death anniversary of the legendary actor, his daughter shared yet another adorable photo and said that the family misses him each day.

Sharing photos with Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu, husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Say not in grief that 'he is no more', but live in thankfulness that he was - Hebrew proverb" She added, "One month today. We miss you." Check out the post here-

Riddhima also treated fans with cute family pictures of the Kapoor Khaandaan on Friday including her cousin brother Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. On Friday, Armaan had also shared a family picture of the Kapoors and wrote, "Lunches at Devnar Cottage will never be the same... Words aren’t enough to describe the amount I love and miss you, each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart Naniji Ritu Masi & Chintu Mama - memories to last a lifetime !!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor shares family photos

Last month, Riddhima had shared a bunch of photos from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. She posted a photo with a garlanded photo frame of the veteran actor and wrote, "Love you always Papa". She shared another photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you" Check out-

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, after the two year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

