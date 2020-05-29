Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL Riddhima Kapoor flaunts quarantine haircut mother Neetu Kapoor gave her, shares pics

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor;s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is in love with her quarantine haircut/ Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when it is best advised to stay indoors, Riddhima got a cool new haircut at home. All thanks to her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. Flaunting her new look on social media, Riddhima Kapoor thanked 'mom'. She has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30. From clicking selfies to playing a game of scrabble, Riddhima is trying her best to make her mom feel happy amidst the difficult times.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared two pictures of her new haircut and said, "When mom is a pro in haircut #supermom".

Recently, she shared a glimpse of a scrabble session with Neetu, recalling how her father Rishi Kapoor had coached her mom in the game. "Dad trained mom well ! She beat me twice already," Riddhima captioned the image.

May 30 will mark one month since Rishi’s passing. After a two-year-long battle with cancer, the actor breathed his last at a city hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated the same evening in the presence of his closest family members.

