Riddhima Kapoor Sahni clicks selfie with Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor at their Ranthambore trip

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT.DREAMER.GIRL8/ALIA_K Riddhima Kapoor Sahni clicks a selfie with Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor at their Ranthambore trip

Amid wild and unsubstantiated rumours of an engagement between Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday shared a selfie with Alia on social media. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also features in the selfie. Taking to her Instagram Story, Riddhima shared the picture along with a few heart emojis.

The photo showed Alia taking a selfie with Neetu and Riddhima.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Alia's mother Soni Razdan are also currently at the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where Alia and Ranbir arrived to usher in 2021.

Although rumour mills have been abuzz with talks of a possible engagement between Alia and Ranbir during their stay in Rajasthan, neither star nor their families have officially confirmed any such report.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a lovely selfie of the two. It showed them enjoying the sunshine as they holiday in Rajasthan, wearing sunglasses.

Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia left to celebrate their New Year 2021 in the Pink city of Jaipur. Apart from Neetu, Soni, Riddhima and Shaheen, the couple have also been accompanied by Ranbir’s niece Samara and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni. Rumours claim that the celebrities have gathered there to celebrate Ranbir and Alia's engagement.

Fans have taken to the internet to express their excitement on the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting engaged on New Year 2021. BUT.... Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor has put a stop to the speculations and confirmed that Ranbir and Alia are NOT getting engaged.

Just recently, Ranbir Kapoor has acknowledged that Alia is his girlfriend and they spend the quarantine period during the COVID-19 lockdown together.