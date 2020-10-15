Richa Chadha wishes her 'soulmate' Ali Fazal on birthday, Gulshan Devaiah wishes on Gal Gadot's behalf

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THERICHACHADHA Richa Chadha wishes her 'soulmate' Ali Fazal on birthday

Actress Richa Chadha had the cutest birthday wish for her 'soulmate' Ali Fazal on his birthday. The actress took to her Twitter to wish him and asked him to pick his phone once he is done with his shooting. Richa and Ali have been dating for more than four years and are frequently seen showering love on each other through social media posts. Lately, Ali has been constantly supporting Richa in her defamation case against Payal Ghosh. Taking to Twitter, Richa wrote, "As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9!"

As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9 ! 🥰🙏🏽😘 pic.twitter.com/yLh7V4S1jM — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Ali Fazal's friend Gulshan Devaiah also wished the Fukrey actor by hilariously trolling him in the name of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Sharing the picture of the stellar actress, Gulshan wrote, "She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you. Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy ~ Yours truly sincerely Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily xoxo."

Recently, ali had taken to social media to share a picture with his superhero girlfriend Richa. He wrote, "“Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to know, you is a super hero!...The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about. The funk’s’ no match .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Them need no saving. Hehe. love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it has created a future.. and therefore, dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to get married in April this year but they had to postpone their wedding to 2021 due to COVID19. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa Chadha had said that it was best to push the date to 2021. She said, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend."

Ali Fazal added, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year." Richa and Ali were to have the celebrations in three cities-- Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Asked if they will stick to the original plan, Ali said, "We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

