  Richa Chadha to play commercial sex worker in Anubhav Sinha's next

Actress Richa Chadha who impressed her fans in Article 375 will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's next project Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai where she will play the role of a commercial sex worker.

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2019 13:28 IST
Actress Richa Chadha after wooing audiences with her role in Section 375 can't wait to come up with her next project Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is touted to be a black comedy in which Richa will be seen playing the role of a commercial sex worker.

Talking about her upcoming film, Richa told IANS, "I'm doing all sorts of roles now. These are going I explore all facets of my personality. I'm doing this comedy part for a movie with Anubhav Sinha. I play a character called Softie who has a lisp in her talk."

Richa further said, "After 'Section 375', I am glad that the next film people will see me in will be so different. Anubhav Sinha's next 'Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai', where I play this crazy character called Softie! Comedy is my favorite genre and I thoroughly enjoy it. In fact, have been actively trying to do more in the comic space, which is why I dived headfirst into stand up for a special show as well."

Richa will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama "Panga".

