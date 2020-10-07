Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
Richa Chadha shares update on Kamaal R Khan's defamatory tweets and articles against her

Richa Chadha has also sought damages from other news channels and an actor who had involved her in her allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. 

New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 17:19 IST
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has shared an update of the legal notice that she had sent to Kamaal R Khan, for allegedly posting defamatory tweets and articles against her, on his KRK Box Office account. Richa, through her lawyer, responded to KRK’s claims that he had not received any notice.

Richa has also sought damages from other news channels and an actor who had involved her in her allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actor had claimed that Anurag told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her. Anurag has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to silence him.

Richa sent a notice to the actor for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against the filmmaker.

