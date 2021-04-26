Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha pens goodbye note for Ali Fazal's late grandfather, says 'heart is heavy & the tears won't stop'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Monday paid tribute to Ali Fazal's grandfather who passed away last week. The Madam Chief Minister actress took to social media to share a throwback picture of herself with 'Nana' to express that her 'heart is heavy and the tears won't stop.' In the picture, Richa was seen posing with her Nanu who was all smiles for the camera. The actress also shared how she told him that he looks like Carl Fredricksen, a character from the animated film 'Up', when she had met him for the first time.

In the caption, Richa wrote about how much she is going to miss Nana and that a part of her heart has gone with him. She wrote "Dear Nana, I remember when I met you for the first time and showed you the photo of the Grandpa character from the film ‘UP’... I said he looked like you, you seemed to agree... Now you're gone and all I have are some photos... my heart is heavy and the tears won't stop... but I am not alone in the experience of this colossal grief...so many have lost ppl they loved, so many couldn't say bye...like I couldn't...I love you and I will miss you and your smile. I can't almost hear your voice through this photo...A part of my heart goes with you. Rest in peace Nana. Love you always. Goodbye. R.I.P."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal shared the news of his grandfather’s demise on Saturday. He took to his Instagram and informed fans about the sad demise of his grandfather.

Also Read: Richa Chadha thanks boyfriend Ali Fazal for taking care of her after she hurt her foot | PIC

"He Fathered me. Took me in from when i can remember because my parents were living seperate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middleeast, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko," Ali wrote. The actor said he is 'broken' again because he has bid goodbye to another version of me.

For those unversed, Ali Fazal's mother had passed away in June last year following age-related health complications.