Richa Chadha on working with Kangana: Not necessary that you make friends on all sets

Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut during promotions of their film Panga

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha had a 'good time' on the sets of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga despite their political differences. For those unversed, while Kangana has been an ardent supporter of PM Modi and CAA-NRC bill, Richa had stood up against brutal attack on students opposing the bill.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richa said that on-screen her synergy with that of Kangana worked well and they had a good time. “Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best,'' she said.

When prodded further about the differences in their political views, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress said that everyone is entitled to their opinion and it is not possible to have similar thoughts. She added that on the sets everyone is professional.

“It is not necessary that your wavelengths and thoughts match with everyone, everyone is entitled to their opinion. On sets, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It’s an onward journey from hereon,'' Richa said in the interview.

Talking about the film, Richa said that she wanted to be a part of Panga as she liked her part quite well. “I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it,'' she said.

Richa was called 'jobless actor' by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter. However, maintaining their professionalism, the two actors continued to make appearance together during the promotions of the film.

Panga, which released on January 24 is receiving a lukewarm response at the box office despite rave reviews.