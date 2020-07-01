Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty and others react to govt official assaulting Andhra woman when asked to wear mask

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and others expressed their disappointment and anger towards the man who brutally beat up a physically challenged woman after she asked him to wear a mask.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 8:08 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA, ATHIYASHETTY

Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and others expressed their disappointment and anger towards the man who brutally beat up a physically challenged woman after she asked him to wear a mask. A contract worker who worked under Andhra Pradesh tourism department in a hotel in Nellore district has filed a police complaint against a senior employee of the state tourism department who beat her with a rod fro being asked to wear a mask. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Disgusted at the video, Richa Chadha wrote, "Once he’s done hitting her, other unkils walk WITH HIM, leaving the woman alone, lest he need to be comforted after this outburst of violence BY HIM. This is our society. You’re foolish if you think we’re not living in sickness! Sick. #BhaskarTuToGaya #UncleaPleaseSit."

Athiya Shetty wrote, "absolutely disgusting. wtf is wrong with people." On the other hand, actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "What’s going on... this man and many more like him if they are out there need to be taught a lesson... everyone knows where his place is ... seriously , where does this entitlement, ego, anger come from!!!"

Soon after the video went viral, the government official got arrested. Nellore Police department tweeted, "Nellore district police are extremely sensitive to any violation or crime against women. Women safety is our top priority."

 

