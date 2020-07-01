Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty and others react to govt official assaulting Andhra woman when asked to wear mask

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA, ATHIYASHETTY Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty and others reacts to govt official assaulting Andhra woman when asked to wear mask

Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and others expressed their disappointment and anger towards the man who brutally beat up a physically challenged woman after she asked him to wear a mask. A contract worker who worked under Andhra Pradesh tourism department in a hotel in Nellore district has filed a police complaint against a senior employee of the state tourism department who beat her with a rod fro being asked to wear a mask. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Disgusted at the video, Richa Chadha wrote, "Once he’s done hitting her, other unkils walk WITH HIM, leaving the woman alone, lest he need to be comforted after this outburst of violence BY HIM. This is our society. You’re foolish if you think we’re not living in sickness! Sick. #BhaskarTuToGaya #UncleaPleaseSit."

Once he’s done hitting her, other unkils walk WITH HIM, leaving the woman alone, lest he need to be comforted after this outburst of violence BY HIM. This is our society. You’re foolish if you think we’re not living in sickness! Sick. #BhaskarTuToGaya #UncleaPleaseSit https://t.co/OkdRchai0l — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 30, 2020

What the actual fuck ? What an entitled, ugly? loser uncle! You shall be behind bars Bhaskar and spend the rest of your life apologising for this. https://t.co/OkdRchai0l — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 30, 2020

Athiya Shetty wrote, "absolutely disgusting. wtf is wrong with people." On the other hand, actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "What’s going on... this man and many more like him if they are out there need to be taught a lesson... everyone knows where his place is ... seriously , where does this entitlement, ego, anger come from!!!"

absolutely disgusting. wtf is wrong with people. https://t.co/fBS499CvIe — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 30, 2020

What’s going on... this man and many more like him if they are out there need to be taught a lesson... everyone knows where his place is ... seriously , where does this entitlement, ego, anger come from!!! https://t.co/WHT4Rk6wb2 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2020

The lady in question is differently abled (read ‘handicapped’)



This tough guy beats her up wt a piece of iron!

For being asked to wear a mask!



I’d like to go a round wt this brute in a ring.

And he can keep his weapon.

Let’s see just how tough he is then?



Third grade scum https://t.co/JfZ5HLY2aK — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 30, 2020

Soon after the video went viral, the government official got arrested. Nellore Police department tweeted, "Nellore district police are extremely sensitive to any violation or crime against women. Women safety is our top priority."

