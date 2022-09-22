Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Wedding Update: Bollywood couple plans elaborate details for eco-friendly decor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha

Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal Wedding Update: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to take their relationship forward. The couple who has been dating for years has already begun the preparations and it's just a matter of weeks before they will be announced, husband and wife. While the two have been privy about their wedding details, media reports are buff with information about the gala event. From the decor to their outfits to the bride's jewellery, the Bollywood stars have all the details panned out.

Richa and Ali, both are known for their love for nature and the environment. IANS reports that they have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams to make their wedding environmentally conscious and eco-friendly. The couple has roped in a wedding planning company, which is using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco friendly decor items.

Not just the decor, but Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

While we wait for official wedding photos of Richa and Chadha, take a look at some adorable moments of the Bollywood celebrities together:

It was earlier reported that Richa's jewellery will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were supposed to get married in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing the screen once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

Don't miss these:

Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara's emotional send-off to father, also thanks fans for condolences

Rahul Gandhi posts 'We are BTS ARMY' as he watches K-pop video with Kerala girls, netizens react

Latest Entertainment News