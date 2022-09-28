Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to chaat, check out the desi menu

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: From Delhi's iconic street food, nature-inspired decor to wedding trousseau by Rahul Mishra, Kresha Bajaj and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding celebrations are in full swing. The wedding festivities of the couple are set to take place starting Thursday and Friday in two different venues across Delhi.

Richa who was born in Amritsar and raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the national capital. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things. The pre-wedding functions will have Richa wear outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil.

As for food, the menu has been curated in a fun iconic way and as an homage to Richa's favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature to Natraj ki chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences

One of the venues is the sprawling lawns at Richa's friend's home where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it's close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute, reflecting both the actors' love for nature. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bride-to-be's jewellry will be customised by 175-old jeweller family

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the upcoming days. From their wedding invite to the venue, everything related to their marriage has been making headlines. If the latest reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of the actors. For the unversed, Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding this month, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

(With IANS inputs)

