Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY/ANKITA Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant felt 'claustrophobic' in flights, Ankita Lokhande rubbishes claims with video

Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has rubbished the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia. On Thursday, Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years shared a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018. Ankita's post comes as a slap on the claims made by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who in an interview has reportedly said that Sushant had claustrophobia during their flight to Europe last year and took Modafinil in a bid to overcome the same.

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you." Have a look at her post here:

In August 2018, Sushant had purchased the Boeing 737 Fixed Base flight simulator which is used to train pilots. The actor was extremely excited about his new purchase and had flaunted the same in an Instagram post, where he had written: "#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! 'GET A FLYING LICENSE !!' Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly.." Sushant had also shared a video where he can be seen trying his hand on the simulator.

She told India Today, "Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li."

Meanwhile, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Rhea for 'giving interviews and doing publicity stunts' and demanded that she be arrested immediately.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage