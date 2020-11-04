Image Source : TWITTER/@TWEET2RHEA Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer releases statement as Mumbai Police claim 'bound to file FIR against SSR's sisters'

The Bombay High Court will hear the petition of actress Rhea Chakraborty's allegations on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu and Priyanka Singh today. Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik will be hearing the matter wherein Rhea has alleged that a fabricated prescription was used to help SSR procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) only a few days before his suicide in June 2020. While CBI has claimed that the actress' claims are speculative, Mumbai Police has submitted an affidavit in the court claiming that they were 'duty-bound' to file an FIR.

The affidavit by Mumbai Police claims that they had to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters as they were 'duty-bound' and the case 'disclosed commission of offence.' Police have submitted the same in HC and sought dismissal of the petition filed by the late actor's sisters.

Reacting to the same, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer released a statement and said that it is up to the nation to decide who is carrying out their duties according to the law. He said, "The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. When SSR expressed his inability to obtain them without a prescription as communicated by him in his messages, the sister obtained a fraudulent prescription from a known doctor who is not a Mental Health Expert who without any consultation prescribed medicines falling under NDPS Act by falsely depicting that SSR was a OPD registered person, when SSR was very much in Mumbai. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai.

SSR was consulting 5 Doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues. Since SSR refused to accede to Rhea's suggestion to follow the advice of the Mumbai Doctors, her departure from SSR home was inevitable, as per the wishes of SSR. The Replies filed by CBI and Mumbai Police are before you all. It is for the Nation to Determine who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom. Satya Meva Jayate. The Bombay High Court is hearing the matter on Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020."

Earlier, the CBI had told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty's accusation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters obtained a fake medical prescription for him was "mostly speculative". Such speculation cannot be the basis of an FIR, the Central agency said in response to Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh's petition seeking to quash the case lodged against them by Mumbai Police. "The allegations in the present FIR are mostly presumptive and speculative in nature," the CBI said.

The CBI said the police should have conducted preliminary enquiry before registering the First Information Report. "It is settled law that two FIRs cannot be registered on the same cause of action....the CBI is already investigating the causes relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects surrounding the same. In view of this, it was expected from the Mumbai police to forward the complaint received from Rhea Chakraborty to the CBI instead of registering FIR itself," the CBI said.

