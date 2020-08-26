Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty, Parveen Babi to Jiah Khan: Controversies surrounding Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Mahesh Bhatt is one name that has been popping up since the investigation of the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput began. The actor was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. His family has accused the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting suicide. From the debate around nepotism to alleging murder, Mahesh Bhatt's name has been linked to the investigation and Rhea Chakraborty in every manner. During the early phase of the investigation, Mumbai Police had recorded Bhatt's statement and shared that he had met Sushant twice for personal reasons. The filmmaker clarified that he was never in talks with him regarding a film.

Now that the death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), connection to drugs and planned murder have been alleged. Sushant's gym partner has also claimed that Rhea's father and Mahesh Bhatt have 'killed' the actor. However, nothing has been proved yet.

This is not the first time that Mahesh Bhatt's name has been linked to controversy. The filmmaker has made headlines many times in the past for his viral pictures and videos with other actresses. From the recent video of him with late actress Jiah Khan to an extra-marital affair with actress Parveen Babi, let's have a look at all the controversies that have surrounded Bhatt over the years.

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi and Mahesh Bhatt had an extra-marital affair and even moved in together later. Along with a successful career, the actress also battled mental health issues and suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, a rare medical condition. On January 22, 2005, Babi was found dead in her Mumbai apartment after her society members told the police that she had not collected her milk and newspapers for 3 days.

The police suspected that Parveen Babi may have been dead up to 72 hours before her body was found. The police ruled out any foul play in her death and it was said that she died due to organ failure.

Sometimes memories sneak out of our eyes and trickle down our cheeks. https://t.co/6d9AC3kDNM — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 21, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt made the headlines when in the 80s, his pictures with daughter Pooja Bhatt surfaced on the cover of a magazine in which they were seen kissing. The pictures became the talk of the town instantly with many fingers being raised on Bhatt. Many claimed that Mahesh Bhatt has been married to his eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt and Alia is their love child. This theory came to the surface after Bhatt once said that he would have married Pooja Bhatt had she not been his daughter.

Mahesh Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

While Mahesh Bhatt was the force behind Kangana Ranaut's introduction to the big screen with films like Gangster and Woh Lamhe, the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel later claimed that Bhatt threw 'chappals' on her and insulted her. She claimed that this happened after she turned down his film Dhokha.

Kangana Ranaut and Mahesh Bhatt's family still continue the war of words on social media. Recently, Rangoli has revealed that Bhatt did not allow Kangana to attend the screening of her own film, Woh Lamhe, and chased the then 19-year old actress out of the preview theatre.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty

In 2018, Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures went viral on th internet in which they were seen hugging and getting close. Rhea has starred in Bhatt's film Jalebi during which they bonded well. The photos sparked controversy and were shared by Rhea herself on Bhatt's 70th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty Mahesh Bhatt controversies:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty

Mahesh Bhatt and Jiah Khan

While many have already been linking Sushant Singh Rajput and Jiah Khan's suicide as their post-mortem were done at the same hospital, an old video of Mahesh Bhatt and Jiah Khan went viral on the internet. The video from the early 2000s featuring the two has Jiah cozying up to Bhatt and sharing a laugh. The video is said to be from 2004.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage