Rhea Chakraborty opens about viral WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt, shares what happened on June 8

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty opens about viral WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt

Rhea Chakraborty is the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor's family has alleged that she 'murdered' Sushant and had been poisoning him to death. In the last month, many WhatsApp chat of Rhea came into light in which she is seen talking about drugs and changing pin of Sudhant's credit cards. Also, last week, Rhea's chat with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt went viral in which she had thanked him for giving her strength to leave Sushant. On June 8, Rhea had left Sushant Singh Rajput's house and it is said that the duo had a big fight.

Reacting to the viral chat, Rhea told India Today that the chat was not in connection to Sushant. She said, "I was definitely very upset and hurt. Mujhe kaafi bura lag raha tha ki unhone mujhe call back nahi kiya, unhone mujhe wapas nahi bulaaya. Is it over for him? Itna hi tha? Ab main bimaar hu toh aap nahi chahte mujhe? Toh naturally agar aapko koi bhi aisa bole, bura toh feel hoga. Lekin ye jo aap refer kar rahe hain, iss conversation se uska lena dena nahi hai."

During the CBI investigation, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has told that before leaving the house, Rhea had called an IT professional to destroy data on eight hard drives. Talking about the same, Rhea said, "This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister may have called someone, but I am not aware of it. I don't even think Siddharth Pithani said something like that, I believe this is a concocted story, much like several others doing the rounds."\

Rhea also stated, "I did not do anything to gain control of his life. He knew Siddharth Pithani since before he knew me. Samuel Miranda was hired by his sister, Priyanka. Even Keshav, Neeraj and Dipesh were with him since before me. In fact, he introduced me to them."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (Ed) to appear before them for questioning in money trail matter in connection to the Sushant death case. Also, earlier in the morning, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is the first time that a member from Rhea's family is being questioned by the investigating agency.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage