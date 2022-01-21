Rhea Chakraborty misses Sushant Singh Rajput, shares fun-filled gym video on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty misses Sushant Singh Rajput

January 21, 2022, marks Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary. On the occasion, actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late actor with a fun-filled gym video. Sharing it, she wrote, "Miss you so much." The unseen video featured 'Wish You Were Here' song by Pink Floyd. Also, Rhea posted a priceless throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram story. She captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTA/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram Story

Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik also posted a cute picture of Sushant from one of their parties. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Shweta Singh Kirti remembers brother with adorable video

Image Source : INSTA/SHOWIK CHAKRABORTY Showik Chakraborty remembers SSR

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but then the case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

On the professional front, Rhea was last seen in 'Chehre' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

