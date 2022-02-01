Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty looks glamorous in sheer black top, talks about being fearless

The year 2019 has been really tough for Rhea Chakraborty who faced several accusations post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She is trying to 'renew' herself and share positive and thought-provoking posts on Instagram since the start of 2022. Yet again, she did the same by sharing a life-changing quote on the application along with a black and white picture of herself. The actress was seen wearing a netted top with a bralette and leather pants. Alongside the post, she wrote a powerful quote in the caption by popular Brazilian author and lyricist, Paulo Coelho.

The caption read, "'And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.'" She even posted the hashtag '#rhenew' with the caption.

Have a look:

On the occasion of late Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Rhea posted a throwback video, in which Sushant and Rhea can be seen goofing around in a gym before finally posing with each other for a photo. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here'. She captioned the post as, "Miss you so much."

For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. She was accused by her late boyfriend's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also been a part of projects like-- 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Jalebi', 'Sonali Cable', and 'Half Girlfriend.'