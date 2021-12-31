Rhea Chakraborty looks back at 2021, calls it year full of healing and pain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has looked back at her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain. Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she looks gorgeous dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denims. She smiles at the camera as she gets clicked. She wrote alongside the image: "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain."

"But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she added.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested by the NCB on September 9 last year for allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case. Subsequently, Chakraborty spent 28 days in custody before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.

After over 14 months, in Novenmber this year, a Mumbai special court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to defreeze the bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty and return her electronic gadgets. Rhea had filed a plea seeking release of her gadgets like an Apple laptop and an iPhone, and access to her bank accounts, according to her lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde. The gadgets were seized while the bank accounts were frozen by the NCB after her arrest.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released earlier this year.