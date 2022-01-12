Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RHEACHAKRABORTY Happy days are back for Rhea Chakraborty as she chills with Anusha Dandekar, Shibani & Apeksha

Rhea Chakraborty faced several odds post the demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Kudos to her for bravely dealing with all the challenges. Well now, it seems that the actress is finally 'rhenewing' herself by hanging out with her girls and Dandekar sisters Anusha, Shibani and Apeksha. Yes, it's true! The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of fun-filled pictures in which can be seen chilling in the sun, enjoying vada pav with her set of friends. She looked happy in her all-black avatar and open locks. In the secon picture, Rhea opted for blue and white checkered tee and paired it with grey jumpers. While Anusha, she wore white pants, a light grey crop top, a beige scarf and white boots. Shibani was seen wearing black and white striped pants with a blue jacket.

The photo-dump was captioned, "Happy days are here again #rhenew Sunshine , wada pav, and my girl gang Thankyou @vjanusha for the best weekend." Anusha was quick to comment "Love you Rabbit" while Shibani wrote, "Love you."

Just a few days back, she wished Anusha on her birthday with an adorable picture and post that read, "Happy birthday to my #brownskinbeauty @vjanusha #queen You are my sunshine tinker . This is going to be your best year yet , I know it ! Love you- Rabbit."

She bid 2021 goodbye with a cheerful post that read, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew."

On the professional front, Rhea was last seen in 'Chehre' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She had an unpleasant 2020 after she was accused by Sushant's father, of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds.