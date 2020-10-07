Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty granted bail: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha and others support the decision

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday finally granted conditional bail of Rs one lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. She was arrested last month in drug probe in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea has spent 28 days in custody to date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday. Welcoming the court order, the actress' lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal".

Many Bollywood celebrities also supported the decision. Taapsee Pannu, who is vacationing in the Maldives, took to Twitter and said, "Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet." In another tweet, she wrote, "Court says no basis for such Observation ! And that girls spent weeks in jail ! Slow claps for the custodians of culture and warriors of justice who got trashed by court. And our courts still know what dignity is"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, writer Kanika Dhillon and others also supported the Supreme Court's decision. Actress Swara Bhasker also tweeted, "#rheagetsbail About time!" In another tweet, she wrote, "Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? "

Rhea, along with 19 others, including Showik, were arrested during August-September by the NCB in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Among those nabbed include the Chakraborty siblings, Sushant's staffers Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, several drug peddlers, suppliers and persons linked with the film industry.

The others who were arrested till September-end are: Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arenja, Kamarjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and Kshitij R. Prasad.

Some of the accused have been granted bail, others remain in custody for varying periods as the NCB probe continues along with the questioning of several leading actresses. While Rhea has been granted bail, her brother Showik will stay in judicial custody.

