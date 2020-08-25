Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty's friend defends her, says Sushant Singh Rajput depended on her as somewhat of mother figure

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has landed herself into a pool of troubles after the sudden demise of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was allegedly found handing on June 14, 2020. CBI has been probing the case after the late actor's father filed FIR in Patna for abetting Sushant’s suicide, and siphoning off his funds. Meanwhile, the actor's family, fans and friends have been demanding justice ever since the beginning. And now certain friends of the 'Jalebi' actress have come to light who in a recent interview with HuffPost have come out in her defense and said that she has turned out various film offers to be there for him. Not only this, but a mutual friend also said that the couple moved out of the old house and moved into a new one in 2019 when he felt that the old apartment was 'bad for his mental health.'

The friend also mentioned that the couple moved into a new house because the actor wanted to live in a house with a bigger terrace. They also changed their staff in order to maintain privacy around the actor's mental health and prevent news about it from being leaked to the press. Another friend said that during the course of this time, Sushant had retreated into a shell and the duo frequently canceled plans at the last moment.

The friend said, "I’d just get a message that she needs to be with Sushant, that he’s unwell. When you’re so deeply in love, you feel everything that your partner feels, you feel their pain as your own."

According to the friend, "They haven’t had a moment to grieve. Has anyone paused to think that here’s a young woman who lost the love of her life? It’s bonkers for us to even process the hysteria that’s unfolding right now. It’s so far from the truth, it shocks the mind."

Meanwhile, the actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh told IANS in an interview, "Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn’t even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly."

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle in the matter. It has so far recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and his father in Delhi, besides another sister Meetu Singh, Rhea, her brother and father, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others in Mumbai.

