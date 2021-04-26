Rhea Chakraborty expresses her gratitude towards 'Covid warriors', says 'Love and strength to all'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty expresses her gratitude towards 'Covid warriors'

After offering to do her bit to help tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note, thanking Covid warriors for their work in the fight against the deadly virus. Earlier, the actress urged her fans to help people who are in need, adding that ‘help is help’, whether big or small.

"Let's go Mumbai !,Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us," she wrote.

The coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing day by day. The second wave of Covid-19 is even more dangerous and infectious. Considering this, Rhea had urged her fans to help people who are in need. Rhea opened her direct message option with the intention to help those in need.

Taking to Insta Stories, Rhea wrote, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength."

Meanwhile, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. However, producer Anand Pandit says the team steered clear of mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's name in the upcoming film until its trailer launch as they wanted to give the actor some space from public scrutiny. she is part of the trailer.