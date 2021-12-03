Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHOWIKK Rhea Chakraborty calls brother Showik 'humble warrior' on his one year since release from jail post

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday reacted to a post shared by her brother Showik on one year of his jail release. Showik shared a picture of himself walking on a hilly road and said that he has come very far and matured. Reposting the picture on her Instagram, Rhea said, "My brave brother, my humble warrior. #gratitude #faith #fortitude #resilience #patience."

Showik, on the other hand, had penned down a long note and said, "A year later…From being down under to rising up - this one year has taught me what I couldn’t learn in the 24 years of my being. The value of normalcy, the true expression of love and the meaning of gratitude. This year carved me into the person i am now, and I have nothing but gratitude to be here - ‘Home’ with my family and friends. I want to thank everyone who stood by my family - you’ll truly were our 'lifelines' Onwards and upwards from here on."

Rhea also dropped a comment on Showik's post saying, "God bless you 'my warrior ' You inspire me every single day." Shibani Dandekar wrote, "So proud of you my little not so little brother. Love you with all of me. Now and forever." Anusha commented, "No one has soldiered through this with more courage, dignity and kindness in their heart! You are everything and more! Love you more than anything my sweet little bro! Beyond proud of the human that you are It is an honour to know you."

For the unversed, Rhea and Showik were arrested in September 2020 in drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The duo was on NCB radar after their WhatsApp chats about drugs went viral. SSR's family had also accused the actress of abetment to suicide.

Last month, Rhea Chakraborty's bank account was defreezed and her gadgets were returned by the special NDPS court. In her application Rhea claimed that NCB froze them without any reason and added the action was unjust and caused prejudice to her. She added she needs the bank accounts to pay her taxes, support her lifestyle as well to take care of her younger brother, Showik Chakraborty.