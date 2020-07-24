Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY/ANUSHKA Rhea Chakraborty, Anushka Sharma and other celebs promote Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'

Just a few hours are left for the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' and not just his fans but other Bollywood celebrities are also doing their best to promote his last film. The film directed by Mukesh Chhabra is all set to release on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar today at 7.30 pm. It also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi who also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for the 'real hero.' Not just her but many others including the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also gave a shout out and wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you You are here with me , I know you are ....I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us." Meanwhile, have a look at how everyone is promoting the film on social media and are appealing to the fans to make this moment special and pay heartfelt tribute to Sushant.

Have a look at Rhea's post here:

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi's heartfelt note for her Manny aka Sushant Singh Rajput because it's #DilBecharaDay

Anushka Sharma wrote, "#DilBechara streaming tomorrow!"

Vikrant Massey wrote, "Watching it with the world today at 19:30 IST"

Esha Deol wrote, "To all you @sushantsinghrajput fans like me let’s watch this together ! He was one of a kind , a golden boy and a true soul... whenever we met I always thought “what a wonderful guy with the most captivating eyes and infectious smile “ we all miss him and wish he was still here on earth! #sushantsinghrajput."

Arjun Rampal said, "It’s gonna be hard watching this one. But yet can’t wait to see it. All the love to the whole team of #dilbechara @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 #saifalikhan @arrahman #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputfans #sushantsinghrajputfamily I know how tuff it must be for all of you."

Rajkummar Rao, who happens to be Sushant's 'Kai Po Che' co-star wrote, "#DilBechara. Lock the date guys. Let's all watch it together, same time, different places but as one audience in whole. This one for our #Sushant #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @arrahman #TeamDilBechara Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST)."

Jacqueline wrote, "#dilbechara"

Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "I will be watching it. You should too."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The time is come for all of us to pay our heart felt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput ‘s work. Let’s watch it together #DilBechara releasing today @ 7.30pm on @disneyplushotstar @castingchhabra.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage