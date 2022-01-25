Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJAKUMARI/PRATEEK Republic Day 2022: Prateek Kuhad to Raja Kumari, 5 Indian musicians who've made us proud on global stage

Indian music has carved its name on the global stage; Be it an Emmy, a Golden Globe, an Oscar or a GRAMMY, our nation's artists’ are no strangers to winning them all. Taking over the world with their melodious tunes; these artists are phenomenal through every beat of the music they compose. Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, here are five artists who have taken the world by storm.

1. Prateek Kuhad

One of India's most famous singers, Prateek mainly writes about love, relationships, and his life experiences which resonate with the youth. From the light-hearted Dil Beparvah to the very romantic Tum Jab Paas, songs by Prateek Kuhad will touch your heart. In 2019 Former US president released his annual playlist featuring Prateek Kuhad’s Cold/Mess, a song that is now a sensation on the global level. Also, He became the first Indian artist to get signed by the American record label Elektra Records in 2020.

2. Divine

Vivian Fernandes better known by his stage name Divine is an Indian rapper from Mumbai. He is one of the rappers that introduced hip-hop in the mainstream Indian music industry. Divine’s tracks are loved by everyone. He became the first Indian rapper to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City for his album Punya Paap. Divine also won the Best India Act at Europe Music Awards 2021.

3. Raja Kumari

Svetha Yallapragada Rao, professionally known as Raja Kumari, is an American rapper, songwriter, and singer from Claremont, California. Raja Kumari is best known for her collaborations with international artists such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, Fall Out Boy. She has won several accolades on the national as well as international level with the most notable being the BMI Pop Awards in 2016 for the best songwriter.

4. Emiway Bantai

Bilal Shaikh better known by his stage name Emiway Bantai has been one of the most influential rappers in the country. His first Hindi rap Aur Bantai was an instant hit and since then there is no looking back. With his Rap songs topping the music charts in the country, Emiway has also won several accolades internationally. Emiway Bantai was declared this 2019 Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

5. Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is an Indian singer, songwriter, and actor. He is known for singing in multiple languages which include Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu. His journey started from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil champs and since then he has risen to the top as one of the best singers in the country. Armaan has won several awards with the most recent one being the Best India Act for MTV Europe Music Award for his song Control in the year 2020.