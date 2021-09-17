Renuka Shahane shares beautiful throwback photo from 1996, says ' I was asked not to smile'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RENUKASH Renuka Shahane shares beautiful throwback photo

Actress Renuka Shahane dropped a gorgeous throwback picture on Thursday and left her fans mesmerised. The Hum Aapke Hain Loun fame actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from 1996. Dressed in a striped top and similar earrings, she looked like a diva.

Giving details about the throwback picture, Renuka Shahane said, "A photo of me from 1996 for a photo feature in Screen I was asked not to smile. And of course I was dying to. I had to resort to smiling in between poses"

Looks like 1996 was Renuka's most favourite year. She has shared a picture from the same year earlier as well. The photo showed her dressed in white with beautiful pearl jewellery. She wrote, "year 1996. Not much of a poser but the genius of Gautam Rajyadhyaksha's divine photography made even a non glamorous person like me look glamorous. This was one of the photos he shot for a magazine cover. Miss him and the many screenwriting discussions we use to have."

On the professional front, Renuka Shahane will now be seen anchoring 'Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan'. As an anchor, Renuka will be seen restating the warning indicators as well as the thought process that a teenager experiences leading to inevitable crimes. The episodes will focus on presenting situations that teach parents how to recognise certain cautionary signs, inform and educate their children, and assist them proactively.

Confirming her association with the show, Renuka shared: "It is my pleasure to be a part of a show like 'Crime Patrol'. According to me, a show like this not just helps in educating the society but serves as a ready reckoner in making people aware of their surroundings."

Renuka will aim to bring forward the earnest fears of every parent and the warning signs as she sheds light on the crimes committed by teenagers.