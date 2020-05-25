Image Source : TWITTER/@RENUKASH Renuka Shahane celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with husband Ashutosh Rana, shares wedding pic

Star couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana have completed 19 years of togetherness today. On the special occasion, wife Renuka Shahane had the most adorable anniversary wish for her husband Ashutosh Rana. Taking to Twitter, the actress shared an unseen picture from their wedding album and wrote, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today......love eternal".

You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today......love eternal @ranaashutosh10 ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/HXfoKDencl — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 25, 2020

Ashutosh Rana retweeted the picture and wrote, "तुम ही मेरा प्रेम निवेदन, तुम ही हो जीवन का सार। तुम ही मेरी परम चेतना, तुम ही हो उसका विस्तार॥ सदैव आपका, हृदय से धन्यवाद'.

Renuka Shahane became a household name with the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (HAKH) and continued to deliver a number of hit TV shows. The actress, who recently did a short film says she enjoys portraying complex human relationships on screen. After over three decades in the industry, Renuka feels gratitude for the love she still gets from her audience.

"It has been a great journey as I have worked through all mediums - theatre, films, television, short film, web series, advertisement. I think I have kept pace with the digital revolution too. I don’t have regrets about my career as I have worked with many talented and respectable personalities. I have a lot of gratitude for the love that I still get from my audience, even though since I have not been in the limelight for a long time. If you do good work, it sustains in the hearts of people and my TV show Surabhi and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) are landmarks in my career. I still reap the benefits from them as the new generation remember me for them. It’s a great feeling to know that they also like my work", Renuka Shahane was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

