Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle calls Salman Khan an 'angel,' thanks for being her ‘biggest emotional support’

Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle calls Salman Khan an 'angel'

Filmmaker and Choreographer Remo D'souza has finally discharged and is at his home with his family. He suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was rushed to the hospital. After undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital, he shared a video last Saturday thanking his fans for the wishes. On Christmas, Remo's wife Lizelle took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself giving a hug to the filmmaker and thanked the people who were with her when the Race 3 director was in the hospital. She extended a warm thank you to superstar Salman Khan as well, calling him an 'angel' and her 'biggest emotional support.'

Lizelle wrote, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying"

Lizelle also penned down an emotional note for Remo and called him the best Christmas gift. She wrote, "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above." She added, "pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again.... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays"

Remo earlier shared a slo-mo video on Instagram and announced that he is back, healthy and fine. In the video, he was seen flashing a broad smile as he was welcomed back to his home. Remo D'souza also thanked his fans for the wishes and wrote, "Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends."

Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Geeta Kapoor and others also welcomed him back with heartfelt wishes. Terence Lewis wrote, "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I'm coming to meet u as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!" Shraddha said, "Warrior Remo Sir," while Tiger Shroff commented, "Time to come back stronger than ever."

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and Street dancer 3D.