Remo D'Souza lauds wife Lizelle's stunning weight loss journey: You inspire me

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza is proud of his wife and producer Lizelle D'Souza for her grit and determination to undergo an inspiring weight loss transformation. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Remo shared a collage of Lizelle's before and after pictures. The picture of the left captures the couple in traditional attire, in which Lizelle is yet to undergo her weight loss journey. The right one is a recently clicked picture, where the couple can be seen dressed in western outfits and Lizelle looks completely transformed, confidently flaunting her looks.

Along with the photo, Remo penned a caption inspired by his wife for "achieving what was impossible". "It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you," Remo wrote.

To Remo's post, Lizelle commented, "Awwwwwwwwww, I love u baby."

Even Lizelle shared an update about her transformation journey in July and wrote, "One month of keto, 6 kgs down, not been very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Remo is currently the Super Judge in season 6 of the dance-reality show 'Dance+', streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, he has been a judge on shows like-- Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Apart from this, he has even worked in films like-- Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Not only this but he has even directed the ABCD series.

-With ANI inputs