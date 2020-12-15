Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRALI Remo D'Souza is back in action after heart attack; Aamir Ali shares health update with pics

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update on Remo D'Souza. Aamir informs Remo is on road to recovery in hospital, along a string of pictures of the choreographer-filmmaker. Last week, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty, and is recovering in the hospital. Aamir has shared the health update on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday.

"My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest," wrote Aamir with a string of pictures. In the pictures, Remo strikes a pose in hospital gown, to underline the fact that he is better.

Have a look:

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal had also shared an update on Remo's recovery a while back, writing: "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon."

D'Souza rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. As a choreographer, he has worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened earlier this year.