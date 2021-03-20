'Reminds me of my journey from Moga to Mumbai,' says Sonu Sood as he features on domestic airlines

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood features on domestic airlines

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s noble gestures and selfless efforts during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has inspired many all over the country. He has earned the moniker of a Messiah and real-life superhero for extending a helping hand towards frontline workers and underprivileged migrants, students and patients, among others. His consistent philanthropy has been lauded by fans, peers and politicians and other eminent personalities.

The latest to join the bandwagon is domestic airline Spice Jet. To honour his humanitarian work for the needy and less privileged, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was recently wrapped in a special livery which includes an image of the actor along with a line that reads, ‘A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood’. With this, Sonu has added a new feather to his hat as he became the first Indian actor to have achieved this feat.

Reacting to the same, Sonu took to his social media to express his gratitude. He said, "Reminds me of my journey from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Miss my parents more today. Thank you @spicejetairlines for this honour."

Along with Sonu, the airlines repatriated more than 2.5 lakh Indians last year. As part of this collaboration, more than 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila and Almaty, among other countries, were repatriated to India.

Talking about it, Sonu says, “To be honest, I am quite taken aback by his huge honour. This is a really sweet and touching gesture on Spice Jet’s part and I am overwhelmed with such a lovely present. I hope that I can keep making everyone proud with my work. I am also thankful to Spice Jet for their effort of bringing back so many Indians from different parts of the world safely to their homeland during the pandemic.”

Other than helping migrant labourers reach home during last year's lockdown, the actor has been involved in much other humanitarian work. From providing smartphones to children for online classes, to distributing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, he has balanced his schedule between shoots and charity.

The actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Hindi film "Prithviraj".