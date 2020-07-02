Refugee director JP Dutta: I am like a father figure to Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta had launched actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in Bollywood 20 years ago with his directorial "Refugee". In an interview with IANS, Dutta spoke about the romance drama "Refugee" and the bond he shares with Kareena and Abhishek.
"Kareena and Abhishek are like my children. I am sort of a father figure to them. I consider 'Refugee' as one of my special films because it gave Indian cinema two of its finest and versatile actors. They have completed two decades in the industry, and their work truly depicts the hard work they have put in. It feels great to see them where they are today," Dutta beamed with pride.
He also recalled how Abhishek broke down during the shoot of one of the scenes of his debut film, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher. "I remember Abhishek doing a scene with Jackie Shroff. It was a highly emotional scene where Abhishek had to put a gun on his head. It was a long shot, and the way Abhishek nailed it was quite laudable. He had done it with a lot of conviction. He actually broke down in the scene and started crying. Even after saying 'cut', he continued crying. It took a while to soothe him. That shot made me realise how much involved Abhishek was in acting," Dutta reminisced.
View this post on Instagram
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
Dutta also recalled how he would always try to ensure Kareena and Abhishek were comfortable on the sets. "They were not at all nervous. They were full of energy and enthusiasm. I always tried to make them comfortable on the sets. It's very important for any director to make his or her cast and crew comfortable. There's no point of having a tensed atmosphere," he added.
Released in 2000, "Refugee" revolves around a young Indian Muslim man, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border.
View this post on Instagram
My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... ❤️ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp
On completing two decades in the industry, both Abhishek and Kareena have thanked Dutta, their first director, on social media.
"J.P. sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me," Abhishek wrote.
Kareena shared the still of her first shot, thanking J.P. Dutta for her "life in the movies".
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page