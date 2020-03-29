Image Source : TWITTER Reel life heroes turn real! Bollywood fraternity steps up to support the fight against COVID-19

The entire world has come to a stand-still as everyone comes together to fight the global pandemic of Coronavirus. India has taken a lot of positive steps to control this widespread disease. Last week, PM Narendra Modi called for a country-wide lockdown for three weeks. The PM took it upon himself to start a public charitable trust called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)’, for the many distressed situations such as the Coronavirus, which will protect alleviating the suffering of those affected.

The Bollywood fraternity has come forward and joined hands to offer their support for this cause. Not only have the actors been active in spreading the word about following hygiene protocols and encouraging social distancing, but they have also largely contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.

Just recently we saw superstar Akshay Kumar announce that he has donated Rs. 25 crores to the Fund for this cause. The actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others. Taking to his social media account, Akshay shared, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Along with Akshay Kumar, there was also an announcement made by ace filmmaker, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar that he will also take part in this cause by pledging to donate a sum of Rs. 11 crores to the organization founded by our PM. Bhushan Kumar wrote on his Twitter account, “Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @Tseries family pledge to donate 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together. @narendramodi”.

In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HbIuOKWL0C — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Apart from these two industry stalwarts, we have several other members from the Bollywood fraternity as well as other cinema streams who are playing an active part in this cause.

Like always, the film industry has come together to make sure that they aid the people of our country in any way that they can. By taking these positive steps, they have also encouraged many others to do the same. Many celebrities like Varun Dhawa, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and others also pledged to stand with the people and donated to the PM Modi CARES Fund.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

With the help and support of our esteemed film industry members and the government along with the masses, our country, and the rest of the world, will not only fight strongly against the pandemic of COVID-19 but also come out on the other side as winners.

