Which is the real Kapil Sharma? Aggressive and drunk Twitter user or charming comedian on TKSS | Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma

Gone are the days when Kapil Sharma would vent out his frustration and anger on Twitter. It has been a while since he angrily tweeted something. The comedian, who has courted controversies on several occasions enjoys a massive fan following for his wit and humour. He has been successfully hosting The Kapil Sharma Show for many years now and has been termed as 'comedy King'. Now, opening up about his Twitter controversies, the comedian-host in India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' claimed that earlier he used to be aggressive but now he has worked on his anger issues, thanks to his wife Ginni Chatrath.

"Kabhi Kabhi gussa aa jata tha, koi ek gaale deta Twitter pe tha toh mai 10 deta tha. Toh mujhe laga I am popular, I shouldn't do this. Shadi ke baad bilkul khatam hogya, then i started following Dharam paaji (Dharmendra). (I loved his tweets.)," Kapil said, adding, "duniya mein mahobbat falaiye (spread love.)

Kapil Sharma's tweet to PM Modi

For the unversed, In 2016, Kapil tweeted to PM Narendra Modi complaining about BMC. His tweet read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi."

The comedian then flew to Maldives and had asked for a no-Internet room. Kapil further narrated that he had stayed there for 8-9 days and ended up spending Rs 8-9 lakh. "My entire education didn’t cost as much as this one line. I want to sue Twitter,” he says adding, "When a politician tweets something by mistake, Twitter marks it as ‘manipulated tweet’. They should have written under my tweet – ‘Drunk tweet, just ignore him’. It would have saved me so much money," he said referring to the infamous tweet to PM Modi.

Later, in April 2018, Kapil abused the media and the 'system'. The tweets were later deleted and a new tweet added that his account was hacked. However, the comedian-actor later admitted that he was the one tweeting and his team made him delete everything.

Latest Entertainment News