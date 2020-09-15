Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAY J Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love after 4 years of marriage

Singer Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love, his wife of four years. According to The Blast, the "One Wish" singer has also asked for joint custody of the couple's two children: nine-month-old son Epik Ray, and daughter Melody Love, two. Ray J's filing comes two months after Love requested to dismiss her filing to legally end their marriage.

The duo got married in 2016.

Last November, Love had claimed that she would file for divorce after she said Ray J left her and daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas. The singer has repeatedly denied the claim.

There were renewed concerns for their relationship when Ray J revealed to Page Six that he was quaranting alone in a hotel. He claimed at the time that she had asked him to quarantine before seeing their kids. Princess Love filed for a divorce shortly after.

He’s recorded a new song, “Hurt You,” in which he apologies for the trouble he’s put her through.

