Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTAGRAM-RAVIKISHAN Ravi Kishan to portray spiritual guru Osho in 'Secrets of Love'

In the past a lot of biographies have been made in Bollywood and also in other regional languages. And now, it's time for yet another one which will be made on the life of controversial personality of Acharya Rajneesh popularly known as Osho. As per the latest reports, actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan will be seen playing the titular role in the film which will be called 'Secrets of Love.' Directed by Ritesh S Kumar, the film will capture all the significant events in the life of the Indian Godman who was the founder of the Rajneesh movement. Not only this but his international fame and clashes with the government, preachings, etc will also be captured.

Speaking about theexciting project, Ravi Kishan told Bombay Times, "When you are asked to play the character of a cult personality who is not only controversial, but also has a massive following, the responsibility is a lot more. In order to portray the role as accurately as possible, I had to read many of his books and had to do a lot of research. I had my director by my side to help me out, so it was easy, but still, we were careful about everything and had proper research in place."

He further said, "When I asked Ritesh why did he approach me for the role, he said that my eyes are very similar to his and he has seen the Osho getup on my photographs, which is very much like him. It was a good experience to play Osho. It’s intriguing how one could never interrupt his calm mind. Unka shaant chith bilkul akhandit tha."

The craze behind creating a film on the life of Osho has been going on for a long time. It was being said that filmmaker Shakun Batra will be making a film on the spiritual guru which would feature superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role with Alia Bhatt playing the character of Ma Anand Sheela. However, no confirmation from the makers has been given yet.

Who was Osho?

Osho, also known as Archarya Rajneesh was born on 11 December 1931 as Chandra Mohan Jain. Born to a cloth merchant, Osho was the eldest amongst the 11 children born to his parents. His birth took place in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. He started being recognized as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in 1860s and Osho during 1970-80s.