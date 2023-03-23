Ravi Dubey sports a balding head and wrinkles in upcoming film Faraddayy; fans hail his dedication

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVIDUBEY Ravi Dubey sports a balding head in Faraddayy

Ravi Dubey has shared the first look posters for his next flick, and the striking makeover he endured has stunned his fans. The actor looks completely different in his new look, and the posters proclaim that the film will be one-of-a-kind. His posters are making waves on the internet and fans are all hail for him.

On Wednesday, Ravi uploaded numerous posters to his Instagram account. One of the images shows Ravi with a cigar in his mouth and bare chest. In the still from the movie, he has wrinkles on his face, a balding head, and a prominent beer belly.

Ravi's dedication to his work has astounded his fans. Many people compared him to Randeep Hooda's transformation in Sarbjit. Fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "What an awesome artist u are..Bollywood needs u more than u need them .more love from Nigeria." Another user commented, "How is this possible mr Dubey g, You should get the biggest award for this artist love u sir." A third user wrote, "Talk about talent and hardwork how can you forget Ravi Dubey."

Several celebrities like Sonu Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Charul Malik, Amit Sadh, Salim Merchant also hailed the actor.

The upcoming film is slated to hit theatres in December 2023. The story and specifics of the film, directed by Ankur Pajni, are being kept under wraps; nonetheless, given Ravi's miraculous change, one thing is certain that the film will easily attract audiences. The film is produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, a production company owned by Ravi and his better half, Sargun Mehta.

Also read: Gumraah trailer out: Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role, Mrunal Thakur shines as cop in murder-mystery

Also read: Aishwarya Rai recalls being 'hurt' after Rani Mukerji replaced her in THIS film; Shah Rukh Khan apologised

Latest Entertainment News