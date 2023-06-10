Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn to make Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rasha Thadani & Aaman Devgn's Bollywood debut.

Raveen Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani seems to be ready to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn. The duo will be launched by Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor who also launched Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Abhishek Kapoor was even spotted with Rasha and Aaman in a restaurant for lunch. They have even undergone training and have already started prepping for the movie. Both youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey and are all ready to shine on the silver screen.

The film is said to be an action adventure. The filmmaker feels that Rasha can pull off her acting skill in this film. The upcoming project will also see Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. This project will see some never seen action sequences. This movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwala and Pragya Kapoor.

Rasha is the elder child of Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani of AAA Films. She has completed her schooling recently. Whereas Aaman Devgn’s brother Danish is already a part of the film industry. Danish is a filmmaker and writer. He has worked in movies like The Big Bull and Tanhaji as an assistant director.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kapoor in the past has helmed some projects such as Rock On!! (2008), Kai Po Che (2013), Kedarnath (2018), and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). The acclaimed director has been working on this story for a whole and is elated to see the film taking gradually taking shape. He has introduced many new actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, and Farhan Akhtar. This movie will add the launch of new actors to his list.

Ajay Devgn will start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 this year. He also had Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan in the pipeline, which will be unveiled this year, and also has the Raid sequel.

With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna

