Raveena Tandon's 'Saturday Night Fun' includes Tik Tok, make-up and juggling tomatoes. Watch video

Bollywood actress Ranveena Tandon is very active on social media during coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been sharing videos and urging fans to follow social distancing and stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. The actress has been keeping indoors herself and spending time with her family. From making Tik Tok videos with her daughter to bonding over challenges, Raveena is making the most of her time. On Saturday, she shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen having a fun Saturday night.

In the video, Raveena Tandon is seen cleaning vegetables, playing with her cat, putting on some makeup, juggling tomatoes and more as the song 'Bored In The House' plays in the background. She captioned the video saying, "And now for some Saturday night fun #tiktok"

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has come up with a social media campaign #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum to stop the spread of rumours amid the COVID-19 crisis, and also urge people not to attack the frontline workers. Several healthcare workers in India have been attacked as they battle to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, Raveena has made a special video in which she is seen appealing people to understand the severe health crisis and also appreciate the crucial role of doctors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I feel it's extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out everyday and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven't met their families to keep us and our families safe and that's why through my campaign -- #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum -- I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I'm hopeful we will all see the light sooner together," she said.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen as a judge on the couples dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with filmmaker Ahmed Khan. She will be next seen in South Indian superstar Yash's popular film K.G.F Chapter 2.

