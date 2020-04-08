Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon reveals how daughter Rasha got embarrassed of her behaviour during New York vacation

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who recently made her TikTok debut, has been engaging in some mother-daughter time with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her having a good time with her famjam in New York, back in 2017. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a red one-piece dress while dancing on the streets of NYC with her daughter Rasha and husband Anil Thadani.

"throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now - Prayers for all in New York , India,Maharashtra , Italy , london .May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease . You will always be in our prayers . In this video , Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour ,Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away", writes Raveena Tandon.

Being a celebrity, there’s always the onus on one to set an example for others. And even though the lockdown across India took place only recently to curb the spread of coronavirus, Raveena Tandon says she has always been practising a hygiene routine.

She took to Instagram to show how when she was travelling by train before Holi this month, she made sure to disinfect her cabin herself.

As a mother, Raveena Tandon believes that this extended holiday period for her kids Ranbir and Rasha should be fruitful. “We have got great stuff planned, like movie evenings, I am showing them all the Hindi classics. Apart from books such as Anne Frank. I am also making them watch documentaries on varied things. Otherwise, it’s always school, homework and repeat,” she said in an earlier interview.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

