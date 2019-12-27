Raveena Tandon reacts to FIR against her for hurting sentiments, asks Netizens to watch the episode

Image Source : TWITTER Raveena Tandon reacts to FIR against her for hurting sentiments

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Simngh found themselves in legal trouble when Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Ajnala town in Amritsar district filed an FIR against them with Punjab Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show. Raveena and Bharti graced Farah’s show called Back Benchers and just when the episode dropped on the internet, it created a storm as many believed that by making fun of the word ‘Hallelujah’, the divas have made fun of Christianity.

It is said that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialised the word Hallelujah while trying to pronounce it. After the news spread like wildfire, Raveena took to her Twitter to clear her stand and asked the netizens to watch the episode. The actress claimed that she had said nothing wrong in the episode. She wrote, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

For the unversed, Hallelujah is a Hebrew word meaning ‘Praise ye, Yah’, referring to the Lord. The case was registered under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said, “We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show.”

The police have said that they are further investigating the matter. Farah Khan and Bharti Singh haven’t spoken about the FIR yet. More details awaited.

