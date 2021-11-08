Here's how Raveena Tandon reacted to Katrina Kaif recreating 'Tip tip barsa paani' for Sooryavanshi

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Katrina Kaif recreated Raveena Tandon's iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for her latest film Sooryavanshi. The remake has received a mixed response from the audience. While some think the new version is as good as the original, others are of the opinion that no one can match Raveena's charm. However, Raveena, who danced to this sensuous song in Mohra (1994) feels Katrina did a fair job. The actress called up choreographer Farah Khan and congratulated her for the song.

"Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina," Farah told India Today.

When asked about fans criticising the new version Farah said, "I want to say why do you have to hate this to like that? You are getting two for the price of one. And you know, Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who did the original song, their son was assisting Rohit on this song. I kept telling him, 'Call your father and I hope he’s not going to be upset', and he said, 'No, my dad loves you!' So that was a big relief because I personally don’t like doing remakes of songs."

With its dazzling star cast (Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh), action-packed storyline, and producer-director Rohit Shetty's Midas touch, "Sooryavanshi" has lit up the box-office, netting Rs 50 crore on its opening two days.

Though the film encountered a minor drop in collections on Saturday, by Sunday, it was expected to bounce back and send off the Diwali weekend with Rs 70-80 crore in its kitty. The story is similar to that of Shetty's 2017 film "Golmaal Again".