Raveena Tandon pens sweet birthday wish for husband on his birthday: You are simply the best

There are a number of Bollywood celebrities who have impressed us with not just their acting skills but also with their social media presence. One amongst those is Raveena Tandon who every now and then shared throwback pictures of herself, with friends and family. Yet again, she did the same on the occasion of her husband's birthday. She has penned down a loved-up birthday post for her husband Anil Thadani. Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, "You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world...Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine."

Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her husband. Raveena and Anil got married on February 22, 2004. The two are doting parents to daughter Rasha, and son, Ranbir. For the unversed, Raveena had also adopted two daughters, Pooja, and Chaya before getting married to Anil.

Have a look at her post here:

Very recently, Raveena shared her fangirl moments with legends Al Pacino, Jackie Chan, Clint Eastwood, Dalai Lama and Amitabh Bachchan. On Thursday, Raveena took a stroll down memory lane and dug out a few throwback pictures of her meeting with the above-mentioned celebrities.

"My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I've ever asked for a picture with #alpacino #clinteastwood #dalailama #jackiechan #shriamitabhbachchanji (with amit ji, every time I meet him) @amitabhbachchan," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'.

-With ANI inputs