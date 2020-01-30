Raveena Tandon has a priceless gift for grandson Rudra on his baptism. See pics

Raveena Tandon with his grandson Rudra

Raveena Tandon gave a special gift to her grandson Rudra on his baptism. Rudra is the son of Raveena's adopted daughter Chhaya Malaney. Castist artist Bhavna Jasra took to Instagram to share the news. Raveena got hands and feet impression of Rudra and gifted it to the new mother.

“@officialraveenatandon gifted her foster daughter Chhaya Malaney a beautiful hand & feet castings of her son “Rudra”. Raveena is an ardent fan of our work & has sweetest & kindest words for us and our work,” Bhavna wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Raveena shared glimpses of Rudra's baptism on Instagram. Sharing a couple of photos, she wrote, ''Some special days are made of these.. the continuation of families and legacies .. for the Baptism of my lil Rudra . Fun laughter and happiness! Gods blessings always ! #rudrasdayout''.

In another Instagram post, she posted cute photos of herself with Rudra. You just can't miss that grumpy selfie. “Me and mine .. even the same expressions. Just like his glam nan! ! #rudrasdayout,'' she wrote.

For the unversed, Raveena adopted daughters- Pooja and Chhaya- of her distant cousin at the age of 21.

The former actress has two biological children – a daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan – with her film distributor husband Anil Thadani.