Raveena Tandon dedicates special post for Kareena Kapoor Khan post What Women Want 2 shoot

Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Raveena Tandon dedicated a special post for Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram and shared her selfies from the sets of What Women Want 2.

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 18:39 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make a comeback with the second season of her radio show What Women want. The diva has already interviewed a bunch of power-ladies from the industry and now it was the turn of Raveena Tandon. The yesteryear actress looked gorgeous as she graced the radio show and talked about her Bollywood journey. 

After shooting for the episode, Raveena Tandon dedicated a special post for Kareena on her Instagram and shared her selfies from the sets. She wrote, “Talking intense and profound .. with #kareenakapoor on “what women want “ was so much to chat on but such little time . From Seeing her on my sets of Pathar Ke Phool, to Andaz Apna Apna , to now , she doesn’t cease to WOW me ! You go girl!”

Raveena praised the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghan diva and credited her for a successful journey in Bollywood and a variety of work. Before Raveena, Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Karthik Aryan, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Tusshar Kapoor have graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show. Even internet sensations Komal Panday, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and others graced the show and talked about women on the internet.

Coming back to Raveena Tandon, the diva is currently seen as the judge on the coupes dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with filmmaker-choreographer Ahmed Khan. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in films like Good News and Angrezi Medium. 

Also read:

Helen graces Nach Baliye 9, humbly says she wouldn't have been able to survive this era

Raveena Tandon becomes nani and shares pictures from grandchild’s homecoming

 

